× Tennessee finally wins at home against Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn-Jordan Bowden scored 19 points, Lamonte’ Turner hit a huge 3-pointer and No. 22 Tennessee nearly blew a 20-point second-half lead before hanging on for a 67-62 victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Tennessee (14-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) earned its fifth win in six games and withstood a brilliant performance from Vanderbilt’s Riley LaChance, who scored all of his 25 points in the second half.

After trailing 41-21 with 14{ minutes left, Vanderbilt (7-13, 2-6) cut Tennessee’s lead to 0-58 when Jeff Roberson made one of two free-throw attempts with 1:19 remaining. Turner answered by sinking a 3-pointer with 1:03 left.

LaChance missed a 3-point attempt on Vanderbilt’s next possession to set up a layup by Bowden that extended Tennessee’s lead to 65-58 with 33 seconds left. Tennessee’s lead wouldn’t drop below five the rest of the way.

Grant Williams scored 19 points for Tennessee, two weeks after compiling 37 points in a 92-84 triumph at Vanderbilt. Roberson had 21 points for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt announced before the game that senior guard Matthew Fisher-Davis would miss the rest of the season with an injured right shoulder. Fisher-Davis has made 70 career starts and was averaging 11.9 points per game to rank second on the team.

The Commodores were seeking to beat Tennessee in Knoxville for a fourth straight season, but poor shooting nearly knocked Vanderbilt out of contention early.

Vanderbilt’s Payton Willis made a 3-pointer 40 seconds into the game to open the scoring, but the Commodores missed their next 17 3-point attempts. Tennessee closed the first half on a 14-2 run to grab a 32-15 halftime lead and then scored the first two points of the second half on a basket by Kyle Alexander.

Tennessee led 46-28 with 12 minutes remaining before LaChance got Vanderbilt back into the game almost single-handedly.

LaChance went 4 of 4 from 3-point range in a span of 2{ minutes and ended up scoring 15 straight Vanderbilt points as the Commodores crept closer. Vanderbilt made eight consecutive shots at one point while Tennessee went over seven minutes without a basket.