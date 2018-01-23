Sanford on the city’s pick for MLGW’s new CEO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search for a new leader to run Memphis Light, Gas and Water is over. The search was done efficiently and, for the most part, under the radar.

Based on early reviews, Mayor Jim Strickland has landed on a solid choice. The person picked as MLGW's next chief executive officer is Jarl T. Young, a utility executive from Pensacola, Florida. After confirmation by the City Council, Young will replace Jerry Collins, whose retirement takes effect January 31.

Young comes to Memphis with impressive credentials in the utility industry. During a 35-year career, he has held leadership roles at Gulf Power Company and Duke Energy in Florida. He also worked as an engineer at the Tennessee Valley Authority's nuclear plant in Alabama.

Perhaps the most relevant part of his background where MLGW is concerned is his tenure as general manager of customer service and marketing at Gulf Power. As everyone knows, MLGW has an extremely diverse customer base and a CEO with excellent communication skills will be a huge benefit in addressing the many customer service and political issues that pop up with regularity.

No doubt some will question the need to go outside to find a competent replacement for Collins. However, Mayor Strickland was intent on finding the best person to run MLGW not the closest.

From the looks of things, he succeeded.