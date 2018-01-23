× Police identify woman found strangled to death in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has identified the woman found strangled to death in North Memphis Monday night as Robertta Hugo.

People in North Memphis are trying to figure out what happened to Hugo as police confirm they are investigating her death as a homicide.

“She will be missed,” one woman said.

Caution tape still marks the spot where neighbors said it happened.

“They had crime scene tape up and a lot of squad cars. I knew something terrible happened,” a neighbor said.

Police said they found the woman, 56, face-down in the grass on Lloyd Circle. They pronounced her dead on scene and realized she had been strangled.

It’s a tragic ending to their friend’s life.

One woman didn’t want to be identified but said she owned the home where the victim lived on and off for the last 20 years with others who also struggle with drug addiction.

“She was kind and giving. She had spunk and tenacity,” the woman said.

The home is steps from where police found her body early Monday morning just after midnight.

The homeowner said her friend was probably on her way home from work at a nearby convenience store.

“I would say she might have had a few dollars on her. A lot of people in the area beg, panhandle and want a few dollars for their habit,” the homeowner said.

People who live on Lloyd Circle called it a very tight community where a lot of families have lived for generations.

That’s why they think the victim knew whoever strangled her.

“There’s just a 24/7 situation here constantly. It’s good, bad and ugly,” she said.

Friends said the victim was close with her family.

They declined an interview but said she was the “kindest person” who would “give anything if she had it.”

It’s a legacy echoed by those with whom she lived.

“Yes, she had issues, but she’s give anybody anything. She barely had things herself, but she was willing to share,” the homeowner said.