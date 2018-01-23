Olive Branch police searching for Goodman Road gas station robbery suspect

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch police have released photos of the man they say robbed a local gas station early Tuesday morning.

Employees at Murphy’s USA gas station at Goodman and Davidson Road told authorities the suspect was carrying a silver handgun when he entered the store and demanded cash. He then walked around the counter, grabbed the register and took off.

He was last seen heading northbound on Davidson.

Olive Branch police described him as being 6’0 tall. He was wearing what appears to be a toboggan cap, a black jacket and black pants, and had a red bandana covering his face.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect driving a silver SUV. Unfortunately, they did not get the vehicle’s license plate information.

While they may be fuzzy, authorities are hoping someone will be able to recognize the suspect or his car from the photos taken from the store. If you can help, call the department at (662) 895-4111, on social media or via text at 274637.

