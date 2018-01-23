North Memphis couple shaken up after being robbed at gunpoint in their driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Peace turned to paranoia for a Memphis couple who was robbed at gun point in their driveway Saturday night, and the crook is still on the run.

It happened in 3900 block of Denver around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

They weren't hurt, but they'r both still shaken up - which is why WREG is not identifying them.

"When I turned and headed towards the trunk, I saw the guy running to me with the gun. I thought he was going to shoot me," the victim said.

It all happened in their carport just far enough to where the incident wasn't captured on their surveillance cameras.

"He said 'Give me the money. Get down on the ground,' and so that's what I did," she said.

The thief also stole some of their most valuable belongings.

"He came back to where I was and said 'Well, I want your purse.' Inside of my purse were credit cards, my car keys, my house keys, my phone and my check book," the victim said.

She says the man threatened to take their car before he took off running down the driveway.

"We had to have a locksmith come out that same night and change the locks. I was very afraid, because I've been here 27 years and have felt very safe here. That's why I've remained here so long, and now I just feel like my peace has been taken away. When I walk outside I'm paranoid," she said.

Now the couple has a message.

"Do not become complacent. Be vigilant. Make sure you're aware of your surroundings, and make sure your homes are well lit."

Police were able to recover the woman's purse in a nearby neighborhood with only her credit cards and keys inside but the emotional and financial damage was already done.