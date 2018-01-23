No charges for restaurant employee who fatally shot would-be robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- One man is dead after gunfire went off inside a Chinese restaurant in Frayser.

But police said the employee is not facing any charges for shooting and killing the man who tried to rob Sing Lay restaurant with a gun Monday night.

He was simply trying to defend himself, police said.

"I've been waiting on them to pull up. I wait on them every morning," said Christina Edwards, who has worked next door to the family-owned restaurant for about a year. "I felt real emotional."

She's sick to her stomach seeing crime tape lingering in their shopping center, and knowing that the sweet couple she sees every day faced her biggest fear.

It was just minutes before the restaurant closed when police said a man with a gun tried to rob the place. At some point, officers said an employee fought back and shot and killed that robber.

"The law allows for them to defend themselves," said MPD Director Michael Rallings. "I encourage people not to rob businesses. I also encourage the victims to exercise their rights to defend themselves."

We reached out to the family who owns Sing Lay, but they didn't want to talk to us. They were visibly shaken after what happened.

"They're good people. They're very good people. A lot of people come there daily to buy food," said Edwards.

MPD has not released the name of the man fatally shot.