Neil Diamond diagnosed with Parkinson's, retires from touring

NEW YORK — Entertainer Neil Diamond has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, prompting the singer to retire from touring.

On his official website, Diamond said the disease has made it “difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis.” However, he went on to say that he plans to continue making music for a long time to come.

What is Parkinson’s disease?

The singer had been planning a March tour of Australia and New Zealand as a part of his 50th anniversary tour. Those performances have been canceled on the advice from his doctor, according to the statement.

“I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” the 76-year-old singer said. “My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.”

“My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement.”

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that can cause tremors, slowness of movement and other symptoms, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.