Nashville fugitive captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection to a Nashville murder was taken into custody in Memphis.

According to the Department of Justice, Mardeus Phillips was wanted for the December 21 murder of Louis Lisi outside the North Nashville TN Z-Mart. The suspect and his 23-year-old co-defendant, Jamil Holloway, allegedly opened fire in the store parking lot, striking two men. Lisi was killed while the second man’s injuries were reportedly non-life threatening.

Holloway was taken into custody several days after the shooting.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, a Shelby County K-9 unit and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team were finally able to track Phillips down on Tuesday.

Authorities didn’t release any additional details on his arrest.