× Memphis Jubilee Catholic Schools closing after 2018-19 school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vince Higgins, the Director of Communications for Catholic Diocese of Memphis, confirms Memphis Jubilee Catholic Schools will close after the 2018-19 school year.

St. Michael Catholic School will also be closing at the end of the school year.

In a statement Higgins says “changes in the educational environment, along with increasing financial challenges for our Diocese and Jubilee Catholic School Network have had profound effects on continuing our mission. For these reasons, the Jubilee Catholic Schools Network, along with St. Michaels Parrish School, will discontinue operations at the end of 2018-19 school year.”

Higgins says an independent group will seek authorization to form a network of new charter schools.

“These new charter schools would not be affiliated with the Catholic Diocese” but would benefit from the academic foundation formed by the Jubilee Catholic Schools.