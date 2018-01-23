× Man shot by 3 suspects in North Memphis attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in the 200 block of Keel Avenue in North Memphis Tuesday night, police say.

According to the report, officers responded to the scene at 8:45 p.m.

They were told three male suspects shot the victim after they attempted to rob him.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

At 8:45 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 261 Keel Ave. The complainant advised that 3 male suspects attempted to rob the victim then shot him. The male victim was xported to ROH in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene.

If you have any tips call 528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 24, 2018