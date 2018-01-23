Man shot by 3 suspects in North Memphis attempted robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in the 200 block of Keel Avenue in North Memphis Tuesday night, police say.
According to the report, officers responded to the scene at 8:45 p.m.
They were told three male suspects shot the victim after they attempted to rob him.
The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
