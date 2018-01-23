Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a deputy-involved shooting in Bartlett.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition after being shot by deputies at Freeman Park.

The park is located in the 5800 block of Bartlett Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated the deputies were part of the fugitive squad, but authorities couldn’t confirm that information as they were still gathering information.

Both Bartlett Police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with a male suspect around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. The suspect reportedly tried to ram a deputy with a vehicle, and deputies opened fire.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is heading to the scene.

BREAKING: Arial view of a deputy involved shooting in Bartlett @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/eq6uHiiY15 — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) January 23, 2018