Live at 9: Sample the city’s best chocolate treats

Cooking with Alyce Mantia/ National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation’s Chocolate Fantasy will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 11:00am-5:00pm at the Agricenter International.

More than 30 vendors will be on hand for you to sample some of Memphis’ best chocolate desserts, candies, cookies, ice cream, pastries and other chocolate treats.

Easy Chocolate Torte

2 cups heavy cream

7 to 8 ounces chopped chocolate (see note)

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

A dozen or so chocolate graham crackers

1 pint fresh raspberries

In a saucepan, heat the heavy cream until it is just barely boiling (watch closely so it doesn’t boil over). Drop in the chocolate and remove from the heat. Let stand 5 minutes, then whisk in the sugar. Let it cool to room temperature.

In small dessert dishes or small wine glasses, crumble 1 square of the graham cracker. Top with two tablespoons of the chocolate mixture. Put four or five raspberries on top. Add another square of crumbled graham cracker, and two more tablespoons of chocolate. Cover and refrigerate at least three hours and up to 24 hours.

When ready to serve, remove from the fridge about 20 minutes before serving. Sprinkle the additional powdered sugar and top with one or two more raspberries. Makes about eight servings.

NOTES:

1) I like to use half milk chocolate and half dark chocolate (70% cacao is good).

2) There are a lot of variations. Try whisking a heaping teaspoon of instant espresso with the powdered sugar. Or instead of raspberries, use sliced bananas. With bananas you might whisk in a tablespoon of peanut butter with the powdered sugar.

3) Or you could use dark chocolate with orange and mandarin oranges for the fruit.

4) Rather than using small dishes, use a 9” pie pan. Don’t crumble the crackers, just lay them flat. Pour half the mixture over the first layer, then a layer of fruit, then another layer of graham cracker and the remaining chocolate mixture. This works particularly well with bananas.