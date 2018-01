× Judge Judy sued for $4.75 million

Judge Judy may be going to court, facing a lawsuit over her multi-million dollar television show.

Variety reports that Judith Scheindlin, TV’s highest-paid performer, sold her show’s library to CBS for a reported $90 million to $100 million.

But two producers who say they were instrumental in creating the syndicated show in 1995 say they deserve a $4.75 million cut.

They claim the amount has been withheld from them.