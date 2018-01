× H&M to open new store in Wolfchase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fashion retailer H&M announced Tuesday the company will open its third Memphis-area location at Wolfchase Galleria.

The 22,000-square-foot store is expected to open in the fall this year. It will also carry the H&M Kids line.

Other area locations are in Southaven and Collierville.

H&M, which employs 16,000 people, was founded in Sweden and opened its first U.S. store 17 years ago.