Family of grandmother shot, pistol-whipped outside East Memphis home speaks

MEMPHIS , Tenn. — The brother of a 65-year-old grandmother who was shot and pistol-whipped has an emotional message to her attackers.

The vehicle belonging to the grandmother attacked in the 4100 block of Fizer still remains at her son’s east Memphis home.

She was at the home Monday afternoon having a mechanic repair it.

Still wearing his name tag from the hospital visit to see his sister, Viola Richardson, Henderson Ladd told WREG about his sister Tuesday.

“She’s a lovely person, grandma, sister auntie, mother and cousin,” he said.

A woman who means so much to so many was hospitalized after she was shot in the side and pistol-whipped.

Thankfully, Ladd says she should be okay.

“She’s in good spirits, so that’s a good thing and the bullet didn’t hit any major artery or anything,” he said.

He’s still in shock after her ordeal.

Initially he was at work and saw the news on his phone.

“I was like ‘wow’ and then I looked again and I saw it was my sister. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Memphis Police detectives say three men, armed with guns, showed up at Richardson’s son’s house on Fizer.

She was in front of the home with another man who was working on her car when the men pulled out the guns and demanded money.

At one point, the repairman was ordered into the house. At the same time officers say Richardson was shot and pistol whipped.

The gunmen took off, leaving empty handed and landing Richardson in the hospital.

“A low life person wanted to do harm to a 65-year-old. It’s crazy,” Ladd said.

As officers search for those responsible, Ladd wants them to think about who they targeted.

“And the guys that did it. Hey, you guys out there—you got a mother, a sister. What goes around comes around.”

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.