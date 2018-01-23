× Deputies: Teen charged after attempted abduction of 5 year old

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — A 14-year-old is facing charges after allegedly trying to abduct a little girl.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident happened Friday in Arlington.

Initial reports indicate the teenager grabbed the 5-year-old’s hand and took her around the side of a building. She was somehow able to get away unharmed and seek help.

The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

As for the teen, authorities said he has been charged in the case.

However, they won’t release any additional information since he is being charged as a juvenile.