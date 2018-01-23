× City Council to meet MLGW CEO candidate, vote on deannexation Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several big items are on the agenda for the Memphis City Council.

On Tuesday, council members will be introduced to Mayor Jim Strickland’s choice to replace retiring MLGW president and CEO Jerry Collins.

J.T. Young currently serves as customer service and marketing general manager for Gulf Power in Pensacola, Florida.

The full council will approve or deny Young’s appointment during this afternoons general council meeting.

If confirmed, Young would take office March 19.

The City Council is also scheduled to vote on MLGW’s budget for 2018, the deannexation of certain parts of Memphis and they’ll hold their final vote on a proposal to allow open alcohol containers along Main Street.

Council members will also vote on a ballot measure, putting new term limits for the mayor and council seats. They are wanting to increase the limit from two to three terms.