Police: Woman shot by suspects outside East Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 4100 block of Fizer in East Memphis Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at 1:44 p.m.

They say a woman was shot by three suspects outside of her East Memphis home while a mechanic was working on her car.

She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The armed suspects fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

NEW from police: They now say womam was shot OUTSIDE her home. No invasion. She was with a me hanic as he was working on her car when 3 men came up and shot her. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Y8pDJH0rKT — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) January 22, 2018

At 1:44pm MPD responded to a home invasion in the 4100 block of Fizer. The female victim was shot by the suspects & xported to ROH in critical condition.

3 m/b armed suspects fled on foot.

Sus #1 -Gray hat, pants fleece jacket

Sus #2 – Blue skull cap & hoodie

Sus #3 – no info — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 22, 2018