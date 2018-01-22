Police: Woman shot by suspects outside East Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 4100 block of Fizer in East Memphis Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the scene at 1:44 p.m.
They say a woman was shot by three suspects outside of her East Memphis home while a mechanic was working on her car.
She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The armed suspects fled on foot. No arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
35.095011 -89.926018