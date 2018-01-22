× SCS moves all general and optional applications online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents camping out in tents on Shelby County Schools headquarters is a thing of the past.

The district is now going all digital.

Dr. Angela Hargrave, director of student equity enrollment and discipline, delivered an important message.

“There was a bar-code paper application parents had to pick up prior to going online. Well, that has all gone away. There is no paper application to pick up,” Dr. Hargrove said. “All applications for your school of choice will be received online.”

The site goes live Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.

“There’s no reason to try and be here first. What you need to do is be at a computer or be on your phone ready to click the link and start your application at 10 a.m.,” she said.

For those who do not have a computer or need help, “All of our school sites will be open and have computers that parents can use. So, you can go to the nearest school. It does not have to be the school that you’re requesting,” Dr. Hargrove said.

“The application is mobile friendly. So you can do it from your cellphone if you don’t have access to a computer, or if its easier for you to do it from a phone,” she said.

Hargrove said the goal moving everything online was to help families who had a hard time making it to district headquarters.

Mom, Marie Joseph has marked her calendar.

Her daughter is enrolled in the optional program. With other little ones at home, Joseph is thankful she can access the application anywhere.

“You can just do it at home,” she said.

“Even if you can’t get online, you can have a relative or a friend get online for you. We’re not asking for any real sensitive information,” Dr. Hargrave said.

She says there will be a sample application online soon so families can get familiar with it.

For more information, click here.