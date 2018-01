Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preston Shannon, a local musician known as The King of Beale Street, has died.

Friends confirmed the news Monday morning.

Shannon was a blues guitarist, singer and songwriter.

He performed regularly at B.B. King's Blues Club on Beale and made several appearances at the Beale Street Music Festival. He even played right here on WREG's Live at 9 back in 2015.

Preston wrote the songs "Beale Street Boogaloo" and "Midnight in Memphis".

He was 70 years old.