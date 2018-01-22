× Police: Woman strangled to death in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was strangled to death in the 1700 block of West Lloyd Circle in North Memphis, police say.

Authorities responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. Monday morning.

The unresponsive 56-year-old victim was located lying face down in the grass upon arrival.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of death was determined to be homicide by strangulation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.