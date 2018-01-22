Police: Suspects wanted in Circle K burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary at Circle K in the 5000 block of Stage Road in Raleigh Thursday Jan. 11.

Police say two suspects entered through a back entrance at 11:50 a.m. and took the store’s bank deposit.

They fled the scene in a silver four door Honda Civic.

Police released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.