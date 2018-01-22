Police: Suspect pulls knife in robbery at Exxon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect pulled a knife on a store clerk in an armed robbery at Exxon in the 5000 block of Summer Avenue Saturday, Jan. 20.

According to the report, the store clerk says the robber entered the convenience store and attempted to purchase a pack of gum.

As soon as the employee opened the cash register, the suspect pulled out a knife.

He then proceeded to take cash from the register.

He was seen driving off in a white four-door Sedan going southbound on White Station Road.

No suspects have been arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at