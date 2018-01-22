Collierville residents unnerved by three armed robberies, carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville police are investigating crimes spread throughout the city.

The most recent was a woman who was approached in her driveway in a sprawling subdivision off South Mayfield on Sunday night.

She told police a man pulled out a pistol and demanded her purse.

"It's very unnerving," Beverly Stephens said, who lives nearby. "It's basically a close knit neighborhood. But it was very shocking to hear that."

This isn't the only case the Collierville Police Department is looking into.

A woman told detectives she was robbed in the Walmart parking lot off Poplar on Saturday.

She told officers a man held her up at gunpoint and took her purse.

The day before, and not far away, there was yet another robbery.

This time, employees at the Kroger pharmacy claim a a thief produced a pistol and demanded all of the Oxycontin before running out of the store.

Investigators are also looking into a fourth case.

Detectives say a woman was carjacked in the Dogwood Creek apartments Wednesday, Jan. 17.

In this case, authorities are looking for two men.

Right now officers tell WREG the crimes are being treated separately.

Though they might be linked later as detectives review all of the evidence.

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner says he's working with the police department to be proactive.

"This is tops on our priority list, and I've met this morning with the members of our police department for about an hour and a half," the mayor said.

"What I'd like to assure everyone is we're bringing in all the resources we have in the police department, and we're going to make some arrests in these cases. We've got some good information, some good leads and we're going to track these individuals down and put them in jail," Assistant Police Chief Jeff Abeln said.

Until then, Stephens continues to stay alert.

"I'll be more careful about where I go and whose, you know, in my space," she said.