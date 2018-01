Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. — It was a wild ride for one great horned owl who got stuck in the grill of an SUV.

According to WTVR, the animal flew into the car and became stuck, ultimately making the 166-mile journey from Roanoke to Petersburg, Virginia.

Professionals with Animal Care and Control rescued the bird and took him to their facility to be cared for.

He was released back into the wild on Sunday.