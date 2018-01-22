More than 15 robberies reported in one weekend according to MPD’s crime tracker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Police Department responded to a robbery on average every three hours in one weekend.

They happened across the city and at all hours of the day.

Police said some of the robbers are just kids.

One of the robberies happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 in a quiet neighborhood. A couple told police they pulled into their driveway off Denver and were greeted by a stranger with a gun.

He reportedly told the couple to get on the ground as he pointed the pistol at the husband's head and cleared their pockets.

Just hours before, across town on Wooden Heart Court, another man called police.

He said he was in his bedroom when two kids barged in, hit him in the face and took his belongings.

MPD also responded to another robbery near 201 Poplar that same day, and then on Summer Avenue at an Exxon.

Officers said a man acted like he was buying gum when he pulled out a gun and robbed the clerk.

MPD's Cyberwatch shows more than 15 robberies occurred over the weekend.

WREG asked the Memphis Police Department for an interview.

Instead, they told us precinct Colonels keep an eye on crime trends in the area and then deploy resources to combat that crime.

The number of people and businesses dropped a little in 2016 from 2015, but then increased in 2017 to more than 3,200 reports.