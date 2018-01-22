Manhunt Monday: Murdered 14-year-old’s mother pleads for killer’s capture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A devastated mother wants justice for her daughter who died in her arms.

14-year-old Gabrielle Harris was murdered as she washed dishes in her Whitehaven home.

Bridgett Harris is talking about the moment her daughter died in her arms.

She doesn't want her face shown, because she is afraid.

"I heard a loud pop, and I yelled "What was that?" the mother said said.

"She came around the corner holding her head, and she said "Mom, something hit me in my head.' She let her hand go, and it was just blood streaming down."

Harris rushed to help her daughter, not knowing that she was shot.

Family members called 911.

"I was rocking her, and she was hugging me and trying to breath. She kept trying to hug me," Harris said.

Paramedics soon arrived and started trying to save Gabby's life.

Leaving her mother to do the only thing she could.

"I said God please, please. Please save my baby."

Moments later, she got the news that no parent should ever hear.

I heard one of the paramedics say, 'We called it,' and I said 'Called what? Don't call anything. Help my baby. Get her breathing," Harris said.

She says she is grateful she got to hold her daughter.

"I'm very thankful I got to rock my baby and talk to her. She could hear me until her last breath. I got to kiss her and tell her I love her," Harris said.

If you know who killed 14-year-old Gabrielle Harris, call Memphis police at (901)-528-CASH.