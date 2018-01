× Man charged in Holly Bobo’s death could plead guilty

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing a Tennessee nursing student could plead guilty in the case.

Judge C. Creed McGinley has given prosecutors and lawyers for John Dylan Adams a Monday deadline to reach an agreement that would let him avoid trial in the death of Holly Bobo. A hearing is scheduled in Savannah, Tennessee. If a plea agreement has not been reached, McGinley has said Adams will go to trial, scheduled for May 29.

He faces up to 51 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Bobo was 20-years-old when she disappeared from her home in Parsons in April 2011. Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods not far from her home.

Adams’ older brother Zachary Adams is serving life plus 50 years in prison for kidnapping, raping and killing Bobo.