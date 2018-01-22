× Man says he dumped wife’s body in river during trip to Graceland

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The man who originally told authorities his wife’s body disappeared after she died in the parking lot at Graceland now says he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.

According to sources, Phillip Snider’s wife was in poor health and this was to be their last trip.

He told authorities he flagged down an ambulance after she died in the parking lot, and rescue workers took her away. He said he returned to their home in Hartville, Ohio not knowing where they had taken her body.

After the news broke, local police stated they did not have any records of the woman’s body.

On Friday, WBBJ was told Snider’s story had changed, saying his wife had actually passed away from her cancer somewhere in Kentucky. Instead of stopping, he reportedly continued the journey to Memphis.

On the way home, authorities said Snider wrapped his wife’s body in plastic and dumped her in the Tennessee River along I-40.

A recovery team has searched the area, but so far, the woman’s body has not been recovered.

Authorities said the husband could face charges if she is found.