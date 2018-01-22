Live at 9: City Council Preview, Shekinah Prison Ministries & Super Bowl spreads

City Council Preview

Patrice Robinson and Worth Morgan discussed what’s next for city leaders who are trying to lure new business to Memphis.

Make a Difference Monday

A local organization is trying to break the cycle of incarceration by reaching out to the children of inmates. Former convict Franklin Morris and Dr. Doris Riley from Shekinah Global Ministries talked about the program’s impact.

Author Chat

Anthony Maranise is celebrating 20 years of being cancer free. He shares his story in a new book called Cross of a Different Kind: Cancer & Christian Spirituality and all of the money raised will go back to the hospital he says saved his life.

Cooking with Chef Elle

The Super Bowl is just around the corner and that means it’s time to start preparing a “super spread”.

Chef Elle Green showed us a winning combination that’s sure to be a favorite at your party.

Pepper Jelly Shrimp by Chef Elle

5 lb. U-12 shrimp, peeled, deveined, and brined

2 ½ c cornstarch

4 c gluten-free King Arthur Flour

1 T sea salt

4 T dried cilantro

grapeseed oil

4 c pepper jelly

8 oz. jalapeno sauce

½ c roasted red chili paste

8 T dark brown sugar

Procedure

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Set a medium pot over medium-low heat and add pepper jelly, jalapeno sauce, and roasted chili paste. Stir and cook until mixture bubbles. Once done, remove from heat and cover with a lid.

Combine cornstarch, flour, sea salt, and cilantro to a container. Add shrimp and secure lid. Shake well to coat shrimp.

Set a large skillet over medium-high heat and add cooking oil. Once oil registers 325 degrees Fahrenheit, cook shrimp approximately 1 to 2 minutes per side.

Using a kitchen spider, remove from oil and transfer to a paper towel lined pan. Transfer shrimp to the oven until ready.

Remove cooked shrimp from the oven and toss in sauce and serve immediately. (serves 10)

Old-school Translations

c=cup; T=tablespoon; t=teaspoon

