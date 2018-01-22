× Grizzlies rally to beat Sixers for fifth straight home win

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Marc Gasol scored 19 points, Tyreke Evans added 18 points and eight assists, and the pair led a fourth-quarter rally that lifted the Memphis Grizzlies over the Philadelphia 76ers 105-101 on Monday night.

Mario Chalmers added 17 points, including a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining, to help the Grizzlies overcome a 15-point deficit. Myke Henry, signed to a two-way contract with Memphis earlier this month, had 12 points.

Dario Saric led the Sixers with 22 points and added 10 rebounds, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarott finished with a season-high 20 points. Robert Covington added 18 points and Joel Embiid had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The Sixers ended a three-game winning streak despite controlling the game for more than three quarters.

Memphis trailed 83-74 at the end of the third and was still down by double-digits when it began a rally. The Grizzlies took their first lead of the game when Evans split a pair of free throws with 6:53 left.

That was early in a 13-4 Memphis run fueled by Evans and Gasol for a 100-95 lead with 3:20 left.

Memphis lead the rest of the way as the Sixers hurt themselves with 10 turnovers in the fourth. Philadelphia made 6 of 17 shots in the final frame.

Luwawu-Cabarrot hit his first four 3-pointers, made 5 of 6 in the first half, and his 17 points helped the Sixers hold a 55-49 lead at the break.