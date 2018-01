Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee killed a suspect during a robbery attempt at Sing Lay in the 2600 block of Frayser Boulevard in Frayser, police say.

According to the report, the employee shot the suspect while he was in the process of robbing the Chinese restaurant.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.