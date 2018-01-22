Companies utilize artificial intelligence in hiring process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — "Tell us some of the things you're passionate about and why'd you be a great fit for this role."

It might look like a live interview, but these pre-recorded clips are guide by a computer program. It gives hypothetical scenarios and questions, records your responses and produces a score, based on things like word choice, facial expressions and eye contact.

The software comes from HireVue. Kevin Parker is the company's CEO.

"What exactly can the algorithm see?"

"Probably the simplest example I can think of is the different between "I love my boss" and "I love my boss." I communicated two very different things," said Parker.

"It can see the eye roll?"

"Well it can understand what the eye roll is communicating."

Top scoring candidates move on to in-person interviews.

HireVue says the process curbs racial and gender bias.

Hilton Hotels, Carnival Cruise Lines and Dunkin' Donuts are already using the system.

HireVue introduced us to Amber Green who told us she sent her resume to Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas six times. And got a job only after applying through HireVue.

"You're now showing your face and showing who you are on a more physical level."

Molly Weaver handles hiring at the hospital.

"I don't believe it can make all the decisions for us.I think we still have a human element in there, but I think it gets us closer to fool-proof hiring if that's ever going to be a thing."