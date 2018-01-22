× City names MLGW’s new president, CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis has officially announced the new president and chief executive officer of Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

If approved by the City Council, Jarl T. (J.T.) Young will officially step into the role March 19, replacing current CEO Jerry Collins who is set to retire at the end of January. Dana Jeanes has been selected to act as interim CEO in the meantime.

According to the city, Young is a 35 year business veteran with degrees from Harvard Business School, the University of West Florida and the University of Florida. He comes to Memphis by way of Pensacola, Florida where he served as the general manager of customer service for Gulf Power.

“J.T. truly believes in putting customers first and helping to make communities a better place through the service of utility

employees,” Gulf Power’s Chairman, President and CEO Stan Connally said. “He has been a steadfast and trusted leader at Gulf Power, and I have no doubt the MGLW team will benefit from his commitment, expertise and diligent focus on customers.”

