Bar Louie leaving Overton Square location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bar Louie is on the way out in Overton Square.

Loeb management confirmed they have negotiated a buy-out of the Bar Louie franchisee’s lease.

“We have had a lot of interest from restaurateurs over the past couple of years wanting to come to Overton Square, but we have had no space available,” Bob Loeb said. “This gives us a very visible location to offer to other restaurateurs.”

Bar Louie, a national chain with more than 130 locations, occupied the corner spot in Overton Square at Cooper and Madison.

Also in Overton Square, Hopdoddy and Chipotle should both be open within the next 90 days, Loeb said.

Lafayette’s is also expanding into bay where The Attic closed.