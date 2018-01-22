A new bill would no longer let 18-year-olds buy cigarettes and vaping products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The legal smoking age could soon go from 18 to 19.

A couple of Tennessee lawmakers out of Nashville introduced legislation that would make it illegal for new adults to buy cigarettes and vape pens.

They hope to stop young people from picking up the habit.

"What usually happens is when someone turns 18 they like to bring underage friends into our shop. We are required to ID everyone," said Ricky Terry, who manages Whatever in Overton Square.

His shop sells tobacco and vaping products.

"I think it could improve the health of the youngsters. I think they are not ready to be smoking at 18," he said.

But not everyone is on board with change.

Tennessee Smoke Free Association, a pro-vaping organization, took to Facebook about it stating, "There is no scientific evidence or data that suggests raising the age of purchase would deter youth from initiating use."

WREG called several vaping shops and medical offices in the area, but no one wanted to comment.

