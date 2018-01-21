× WREG’s Team Read special awarded regional Emmy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG won a MidSouth Regional Emmy award for public service Saturday night for the station’s Team Read special, which aired in September.

Team Read is focused on helping second graders improve their sight word vocabulary in Shelby County Schools with the help of volunteer coaches who devote their time working with students. WREG, through a partnership with Shelby County Schools, helped the program gain more than 500 volunteers.

WREG anchor Alex Coleman was nominated and won alongside news director Bruce Moore, anchors April Thompson and Markova Reed Anderson, special projects videographer Mike Suriani and producer John Gwin, along with others at the station.

Other nominees included Nashville Public Television, Spectrum News and WKRN.

