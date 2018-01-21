× Fatal crash on I-240 shuts down northbound lanes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died following a fatal crash on I-240 and Poplar Avenue in East Memphis Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash at 10:51 a.m. in the northbound lanes.

According to the report, a 2013 Dogde Avenger hit the median wall and came to a rest in the third lane in traffic.

The female driver was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says northbound lanes on I-240 should be clear by 2:50 p.m.