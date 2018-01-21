Two suspects wanted in burglary at Neil’s Bar and Grill in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are wanted in a burglary at Neil’s Bar and Grill in the 5700 block of Quince Road on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in East Memphis.

According to the report, officers discovered the back door was pried open upon arrival.

Surveillance video of the crime shows two suspects exit a black Nissan Quest vehicle parked in the back of the business.

They are then seen entering the building where they took an undetermined amount of money and a cash register.

Police released surveillance video of the crime in hopes of identifying the suspects and the vehicle they drove.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.