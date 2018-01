MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary in the 5800 block of Poplar in East Memphis.

According to the report, a male suspect burglarized Chipotle at 1:49 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Police released surveillance video of the crime in hopes of identifying and capturing the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.