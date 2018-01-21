× Sherra Wright booked into Shelby County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former wife of slain NBA player Lorenzen Wright is back in Memphis to face charges in his 2010 murder.

Sherra Wright, 46, was checked into Shelby County jail east at 10:57 Saturday night, online records show.

Wright was arrested in December and is charged with first-degree murder.

She had fought extradition from California to Tennessee, claiming she’s not the Sherra Wright police mention in their warrant.

She and Billy Turner were both indicted last month. They both attended the same church in Collierville.

Lorenzen Wright played for 13 seasons as a forward and center in the NBA, including several for the Grizzlies in Memphis, where he was born and raised.

His body was found in a field days after he made a 911 call in which gunshots could be heard.

The case was unsolved until late last year, when investigators working on a tip found the alleged murder weapon in a Mississippi lake.