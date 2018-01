× Police: Man critically injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Summer in Binghampton that left a man critically injured.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:18 p.m. Sunday evening.

They located a male victim who was injured from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Lexus.