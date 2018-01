× Man, woman shot at North Memphis club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were shot overnight at a club in North Memphis.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning at 1407 Thomas at Corrinne, which is the address of the CC Blues Club.

A 27-tear-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 23-year-old woman arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. She is listed non-critical.

Police did not have information on a suspect.