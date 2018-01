× Hickory Hill shooting leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 24-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hickory Hill overnight.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Knight Arnold at 3:30 Sunday morning.

They say the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect and victim know each other, police said. The suspect fled in a tan Chevy Impala.