Employee accused of firing shots in Popeye's during altercation with customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee is accused of firing shots in Popeye’s Chicken during an altercation with customers.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2600 block of Hollywood Saturday, Jan. 20.

According to the report, employee Kashon Henderson was arguing with customers inside of the restaurant when he walked outside, got a handgun from his backpack and began firing shots in the air and toward the business.

Henderson fled on foot when officers arrived, but he was later taken into custody without incident.

A black 9mm handgun was found in the defendant’s right pocket.

Police say, the Henderson stated he was trying to shoot one of the female customers he was arguing with.

There was a total of 11 people inside of the business at the time of the shooting.

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault and 11 counts of reckless endangerment.

He is currently in Shelby County Jail.