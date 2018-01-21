× Collierville police searching for armed robbery suspect

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night on South Mayfield Drive.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:52 p.m.

According to the report, a suspect approached the victim in her driveway and immediately took out a handgun and snatched her purse.

He then fled on foot and was seen running down Dunwood Cove.

The suspect is described as a slim black male wearing a black hoodie, white pants and white shoes.

Collierville Police have the area blocked off and are searching for the suspect.

Residents in the area encouraged to lock their doors.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call 911 or (901)-853-3207.