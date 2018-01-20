× Women’s March puts focus on voting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the first anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration, women across the country gathered for the second annual Women’s March.

The event was started last year in Washington D.C. and kicked off a movement for women’s rights.

This year’s march was about continuing that momentum and getting women to the polls.

“Vote for people who will allow us to live, to make choices for ourselves,” said one of several speakers, Tami Sawyer, activist and candidate for the Shelby County Commission District 7 seat.

RELATED: Over 1 million join anti-Trump women’s marches worldwide

Instead of marching downtown, hundreds of women, men and children showed up to the First Congregational Church on S. Cooper Saturday morning, where they could learn more about advocacy groups, register to vote and hear from democratic candidates before the midterm elections.

“We’ve got to have more of a voice in things that matter to us as women,” said Memphis Women’s March organizer Sondra Tucker.

Organizers and demonstrators hope the energy will encourage more women to get out and vote.

“We’ve seen women make change in Alabama, we’ve seen them do it in Atlanta, and just really everywhere. Women have been pivotal, especially women of color,” Sawyer said.

This year’s event is a little different… Instead of marching through downtown, organizers have booths set up for people to find out their district and register to vote, musical performances and speakers. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/HnBaVrwqte — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) January 20, 2018

Since last year’s march, sexual harassment and assault allegations have plagued dozens of powerful men in politics, journalism and the entertainment industry.

And women have been more outspoken than ever about equal pay, sparking the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

“It’s not OK to say that sexual assault is OK. That’s not OK,” said marcher Elizabeth Ashton.

She may not remember it, but it was important for Ashton and her husband to bring their 4-month-old baby girl Beatrice to the march.

“I want her to grow up in a country where women are respected and our rights are important to all lawmakers,” Ashton said.

Because one day, she’ll be the voice of change.

“I am a full believer that the future is female,” Sawyer said.

Millions of women also marched Saturday in cities like Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, and more marches are taking place around the globe Sunday.