Robbery at Family Dollar caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are searching for the suspects of an aggravated robbery and carjacking.

According to police, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Family Dollar in the 1600 block of Getwell Road.

Police say the robbers approached a man and his family in a van.

One of the suspects reportedly grabbed the man by his collar and stuck a gun to his ribs.

The suspect stole the man’s wallet and left the scene in a silver Dodge Caravan.

Police say the Caravan matched the description of a van that was carjacked two hours before this robbery.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for multiple robberies targeting the Hispanic community, according to police.

The descriptions of the suspect are vague, but police say one suspect was about 6-feet of thin build and the other was 28 or 29-years-old and bald.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH