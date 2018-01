× Man shot in Hyde Park neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Man is in the hospital after officers found him with a gunshot wound Saturday evening.

Memphis Police responded to a call at the Marble Avenue and Springdale Street area and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported in critical condition to the hospital.

Police say that a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, fled the scene on Springdale Street.

This is a developing story.