Robber shot to death at West Memphis motel

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police say a man was shot to death after trying to rob someone early Saturday morning.

West Memphis PD says responded to a shooting call the Sunset Inn on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 6:10 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

West Memphis PD says officers investigated the scene and interviewed the shooter. According to police, the deceased man robbed the shooter at gunpoint, and a struggled began between them. The robber was shot during the struggle.

West Memphis PD says that, at this point, the shooting appears justified. The information will be sent to the the prosecutor’s office for review.

West Memphis PD released this statement about the shooting: