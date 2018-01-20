Robber shot to death at West Memphis motel
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police say a man was shot to death after trying to rob someone early Saturday morning.
West Memphis PD says responded to a shooting call the Sunset Inn on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 6:10 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
West Memphis PD says officers investigated the scene and interviewed the shooter. According to police, the deceased man robbed the shooter at gunpoint, and a struggled began between them. The robber was shot during the struggle.
West Memphis PD says that, at this point, the shooting appears justified. The information will be sent to the the prosecutor’s office for review.
West Memphis PD released this statement about the shooting:
“This is a terrible tragedy in which a young man lost his life this morning. We hope that anyone who entertains the idea of committing a crime like this takes the time to realize the tragic consequences that can come out of it. In these investigations we have to also protect the rights of our citizens to be able to defend themselves when presented with a deadly threat such as this.”